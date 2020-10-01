On October 1 at 7:19 a.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Church Road near Mason Springs Road in Indian Head, MD for the report of a car that struck a tree. Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of the car, Michael Ryan Heckman, 28, of Indian Head, was deceased.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded to investigate. A preliminary investigation revealed Heckman was traveling on Smallwood Church Road when he went through a stop sign and crossed Mason Springs Road. The car continued down a roadway where it struck a tree.

Through investigation, it was determined the crash actually occurred the night before, possibly between 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. W. Brad Saunders at (301) 609- 6225. The investigation is ongoing.

