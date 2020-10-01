On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Board of Commissioners received a briefing from the Department of Planning and Growth Management staff and Commissioners approved a request to introduce Bill 2020 School Allocation Policy Amendments. This legislation would amend the Zoning Ordinance provisions governing adequate public facilities for schools to revise school capacity allocation processes and ensure consistency with the Adequate Public Facilities Manual. Commissioners set a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Following the public hearing, Commissioners will hold a work session to consider public comments and discuss possible changes based on that input.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly and Health Officer Dianna Abney presented an update on the COVID-19 public health emergency. The public is encouraged to get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. The Waldorf VEIP testing site has closed and a new drive-through testing site will open at Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 6. It will be available on Tuesdays only and appointments must be scheduled online. The Department of Health is also offering personal protective equipment (PPE) for local businesses; businesses can request PPE by filling out the online form. Residents are also encouraged to get their annual flu shot. County staff is prioritizing compliance with state executive orders and best practices for business and industry; public adherence to facial coverings, social distancing and hygiene; testing and contact tracing; and keeping vulnerable individuals safe.

Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided information about the Biosolids Land Application process for holding public information meetings regarding permit requests to apply sewage sludge on specific properties in Charles County.

Representatives from Cornerstone and ASG provided an update on collaborative efforts to promote economic development in the vicinity of the military installation in the Town of Indian Head. They highlighted the recent opening of the Velocity Center, an $8 million appropriation from the Office of Naval Research to support community investments and activities in Indian Head, and potential funding requests for the next fiscal year.

Work Session

Commissioners held a work session to review and discuss legislative proposals. They determined whether they had consensus from the Board, made revisions, and finalized a list to forward to the Charles County Delegation for consideration.

Approval Items

Commissioners approved the following items:

Public Hearings

Commissioners held a virtual public hearing on the proposed Bill 2020-05 Investment Policy .

. Commissioners held a virtual public hearing on the Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan Amendments.

Next Commissioners Session: October 6, 2020 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

