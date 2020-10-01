PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 1, 2020 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites Instagram users to join @CalvertCountyParksandRec to share and enjoy photos of fun, fitness, sports and more happening at Calvert County parks and facilities.

The new account will feature sports, fitness and recreational inspiration and a closer look at Calvert County parks and community centers. Users are invited to take their own photos while enjoying Calvert County parks and activities and share on Instagram using the hashtags #ChooseYourAdventure and #LoveCCParks to stay connected and for a chance to be featured.

“We are excited to use Instagram as another tool to engage with Calvert County residents of all ages because Parks & Recreation truly offers something for everyone,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “It’s especially important in this time of social distancing and heightened stress that residents know they have safe and enjoyable outlets to get out, be active and care for their physical and mental well-being.”

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy, and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities, and environmental stewardship. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

Like this: Like Loading...