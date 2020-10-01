LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Daquan Isaiah Skinner, 18, to 20 years with all but 10 years suspended in prison, with an additional 25 years suspended time, for Home Invasion and the Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Upon release, Skinner will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

On July 22, 2020, Skinner entered a guilty plea to the above mentioned charges.

On November 8, 2019, officers responded to the 3300 block of Stump Neck Road in Indian Head for the report of a home invasion with a shotgun. Upon arrival, officers made contact with victims Cynthia Lenox, James Lenox, who was injured but conscious, and a juvenile victim. The victims reported that two suspects entered the residence, one armed with a rifle, and demanded cash and other valuables. The juvenile victim was able to identify one of the suspects as Skinner. The other suspect was later determined to be co-defendant Antone Jacoby Coleman.

An investigation revealed that during the evening hours of November 8th, the victims were inside of the residence sleeping, but were awakened by their dog growling. James Lennox went to investigate and was confronted by two male suspects, one armed with a rifle. An altercation ensued between Lenox and the gunman. The second suspect then joined the struggle. James Lennox was punched in the face and stabbed repeatedly.

During the robbery, Cynthia Lenox and the juvenile victim also came into contact with the suspects and were held by gunpoint. The suspects fled the residence after stealing multiple valuables, including money, a cellphone, television, PlayStation 4, and Gold Chevrolet Malibu.

On the way to the scene of the crime, an officer noticed a Chevrolet Malibu leaving the general area of the incident and conducted a felony stop on the vehicle. Skinner, Coleman, and co-defendant/getaway driver Johnathan Spencer Phillips were located in the vehicle. The rifle, broken knife blade, PlayStation 4, television, and other stolen items were also located inside of the vehicle.

All three men were apprehended.

On July 22, 2020, Coleman entered a guilty plea to Home Invasion and Armed Robbery. Following his plea, the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced him to 25 years with all but 10 years suspended, with an additional 20 years of suspended time. Upon release, he will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

On July 22, 2020, Phillips entered a guilty plea to Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. On Wednesday, September 30, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier to 20 years with all but 4 years suspended in prison. Upon release, he will also be on supervised probation for a period of five years.

Daquan Isaiah Skinner, C-08-CR-19-001020

Home Invasion 25 years suspended

Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime of Violence 20 years suspend all but 10 years 5 years supervised probation



Antone Jacoby Coleman, C-08-CR-19-001024

Home Invasion 25 years suspend all but 10 years

Armed Robbery 20 years suspended 5 years supervised probation



Johnathan Spencer Phillips, C-08-CR-19-001024

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery 20 years suspend all but 4 years 5 years supervised probation



