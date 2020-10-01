GLEN BURNIE, MD (September 30, 2020) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is reminding Marylanders that the federal deadline for REAL ID has been extended one year, and is now October 1, 2021.

The deadline had previously been October 1, 2020, but earlier this year Governor Larry Hogan, in his role as chairman of the National Governors Association and in response to the COVID-19 emergency, asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on behalf of America’s governors to allow individuals more time to meet the federal requirement. DHS granted the deadline extension in March. The federal REAL ID Act was passed by Congress after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Once in effect, people will be required to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to board a commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities.

“I am proud of the progress Marylanders have made, with more than 3.2 million residents already REAL ID compliant,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “This extension will allow more time for residents to become compliant when they come in to renew their driver’s license or identification card, while also ensuring the health and safety of our customers and employees remains a top priority.”

In Maryland, 70% of licensed drivers and identification card holds are REAL ID compliant, well above the national rate of 38% released by DHS in September. With the extension, nearly 300,000 Marylanders will be able to become REAL ID-compliant as part of their standard license renewal process.

Marylanders can check their REAL ID status by entering a driver’s license or identification card number into the REAL ID Lookup Tool at realid.mva.maryland.gov. If required to bring in documents, customers should visit mva.maryland.gov/odg?, collect the required documents, and schedule an appointment. Documents needed are those verifying proof of age and identity, such as an original U.S. birth certificate or U.S. passport; proof of Social Security, and two documents with your Maryland residential address, such as a vehicle registration card, utility bill or property tax bill or receipt.

Marylanders also are reminded that Governor Hogan has also ordered an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits, and registrations that have expiration dates from March 12 through the end of Maryland’s State of Emergency, which is still in effect. As a result, driver’s license, ID cards, and learner’s permits that expired on or after March 12 will remain valid for 30 days after the state of emergency has been lifted.

