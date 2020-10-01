ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 1, 2020) – On Sunday, September 27, Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police were notified of a video depicting reckless and dangerous driving behavior that had been posted to social media. MDTA Police Officers conducted a thorough investigation and confirmed that the incident occurred on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge (US 50/301) in Queen Anne’s County on September 27.

Through the investigation, officers identified 22-year-old Gary Ray Montague Jr. of Dumfries, Va. as the suspected driver of the vehicle in the video, and consulted with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Burnout on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge today. The bridge is supposed to be monitored 24/7 by cameras and police. Posted by Turnbull Brockmeyer Law Group on Sunday, 27 September 2020

On Tuesday, September 29, Montague was charged with four counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations. Traffic charges include reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.

Those persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

