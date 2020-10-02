PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 1, 2020 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to participate in the 29th Annual Golf Classic tournament Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. The entry fee is $80 per person and includes green fees, cart, beverages, lunch and a chance to win prizes, including a new car or truck. The tournament format is captain’s choice/best ball; tournament officials request that one golfer per team have a six or less handicap.

Net proceeds from the tournament benefit the Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship. Calvert County Parks & Recreation operates this program in memory of the late Therman Gray, a former Calvert County Government employee who was active in working with and mentoring Calvert County’s youth. The scholarship helps those who wish to participate in Parks & Recreation programs but lack the funds to do so by subsidizing program costs. The program also encourages young adults to pursue a career in the field of parks and recreation through a continuing education scholarship.

The registration for is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/GolfClassic, by calling the Department of Parks & Recreation at 301-855-1243 or 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or email sports@calvertcountymd.gov. Completed forms should be returned to Calvert County Parks & Recreation, Chesapeake Hills Golf Classic, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD, 20678.

Like this: Like Loading...