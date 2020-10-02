LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Office of the St. Mary’s County Treasurer has instituted a five-business day grace period for Real Estate and Personal Property tax payments due Sept. 30, 2020.

Payments received online, in person, or postmarked on or before Oct. 7, 2020, will have the payment accepted without additional penalties and interest.

Christy Kelly, Treasurer for St. Mary’s County, said, “We recognize that due to the pandemic, the last several months have been difficult in many ways, including financially, for people in our community. My staff and I are constantly looking for ways to provide efficient and effective services to our residents, and this is something we can do to help.”

For more information, please contact the Office of the St. Mary’s County Treasurer at 301-475-4200 x 3300 or via email christy.kelly@stmarysmd.com.

