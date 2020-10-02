PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 1, 2020 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning will hold a virtual public meeting as a continuation of the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update process. Planning & Zoning staff will provide an overview of the update process, present results from the second Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan Update Survey and discuss details of the transportation and land use focus areas.

The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 7-8 p.m., streamed live on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and Calvert County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 6 and 1070 HD.

The Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update process began in January 2020 with a public meeting, a public workshop in March and two public surveys. The public meetings planned for the spring were placed on hold due to the COVID-19 state of emergency; public outreach activities are beginning again with this “welcome back” meeting. Two more public workshops are planned and will be held virtually; the first will be held in November.

The Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan sets policies and actions that guide the physical development within the town center, including private and public development. The master plan was originally adopted in 1989. For more information about the Prince Frederick Master Plan visit www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/TownCenters, email pz@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.

