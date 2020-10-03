Waldorf, MD – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ broadcaster, Andrew Bandstra, was named The ARC of Southern Maryland’s Chapter Volunteer of the Year on September 17th.

The Arc of Maryland is the largest statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to the rights and quality of life of persons with I/DD and their families. The Blue Crabs have worked with The ARC of Southern Maryland since the team’s inception in 2008. Every year, Blue Crabs players and coaches play a game of baseball with ARC residents.

In addition to his work with The ARC of Southern Maryland, Bandstra was recently added as a board member for Southern Maryland American Red Cross, and has been instrumental in helping the Southern Maryland community.

“Being named The ARC of Southern Maryland’s Chapter Volunteer of the Year is extremely humbling. My goal every day is to help the Southern Maryland community in some way, shape, or form through my role with the Blue Crabs,” Bandstra said.

