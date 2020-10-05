Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual fall chess tournament in person at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Thomas Stone High School. This year’s fall tournament is limited to chess players in Grades 4-12, as parents and family members will not be permitted to remain on-site during the event. This is a precautionary measure to limit the number of people inside the playing area. Parents will be invited to watch the tournament virtually through Zoom with a limited panoramic view. Individual matches will not be highlighted.

Players must register in advance to participate. The registration form is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/gifted-education-services#Events. The deadline to register is Oct. 21. The registration window closes after Oct. 21. Walk-in registrations are not accepted.

The tournament features a four-round Swiss-style format. Sign-in for players begins at 8:15 a.m. with the first round of play starting at 9 a.m. Students must check in by 8:45 a.m. in order to be matched for play in the first round.

An awards ceremony will follow the matches. Players will receive a trophy, medal and/or certificate for participation. Participation is free and open to all Charles County students in Grades 4-12.

The following COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.

Players dropped off at the main door entrance area of the school building. A CCPS staff member will greet every student player upon arrival and direct them to the check-in area.

All players will be required to bring a completed health form. The health form should be completed within 24 hours of the tournament and is located here on the CCPS website .

. Students will use the same chess pieces throughout the tournament, but pieces also will be sanitized as needed.

Hand sanitizer will be available. Players can bring their own.

All players must wear a face mask or protective face covering during the tournament.

Players will be distanced at least 6-feet apart.

Questions can be directed to Alicia Briscoe at abriscoe@ccboe.com or 301-934-7369 or Ann Taylor at ataylor@ccboe.com or 301-934-7378.

