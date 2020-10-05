Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual fall chess tournament in person at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Thomas Stone High School. This year’s fall tournament is limited to chess players in Grades 4-12, as parents and family members will not be permitted to remain on-site during the event. This is a precautionary measure to limit the number of people inside the playing area. Parents will be invited to watch the tournament virtually through Zoom with a limited panoramic view. Individual matches will not be highlighted.
Players must register in advance to participate. The registration form is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/gifted-education-services#Events. The deadline to register is Oct. 21. The registration window closes after Oct. 21. Walk-in registrations are not accepted.
The tournament features a four-round Swiss-style format. Sign-in for players begins at 8:15 a.m. with the first round of play starting at 9 a.m. Students must check in by 8:45 a.m. in order to be matched for play in the first round.
An awards ceremony will follow the matches. Players will receive a trophy, medal and/or certificate for participation. Participation is free and open to all Charles County students in Grades 4-12.
The following COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
- Players dropped off at the main door entrance area of the school building. A CCPS staff member will greet every student player upon arrival and direct them to the check-in area.
- All players will be required to bring a completed health form. The health form should be completed within 24 hours of the tournament and is located here on the CCPS website.
- Students will use the same chess pieces throughout the tournament, but pieces also will be sanitized as needed.
- Hand sanitizer will be available. Players can bring their own.
- All players must wear a face mask or protective face covering during the tournament.
- Players will be distanced at least 6-feet apart.
Questions can be directed to Alicia Briscoe at abriscoe@ccboe.com or 301-934-7369 or Ann Taylor at ataylor@ccboe.com or 301-934-7378.