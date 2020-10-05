The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) invites potential students to a virtual ‘Night of Engineering’ via Zoom Oct. 27 to learn about the college’s mechanical and electrical engineering degree programs, how to transfer to the University of Maryland and also how to earn job experiences at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

“The Night of Engineering is a successful tradition at CSM that offers opportunities for students, prospective students and community members to hear about how a student can earn a degree in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering from the College of Southern Maryland and easily transfer to the University of Maryland’s [UMD] A. James Clark School of Engineering,” said CSM Pre-Engineering Coordinator Jehnell C. Linkins. “And all of this can be done here in Southern Maryland.”

Employment in architecture and engineering occupations is projected to grow 3 percent from 2019 to 2029, about as fast as the average for all occupations, according to a September 2020 report from the U.S. Department of Labor and Bureau of Statistics (BLS).

“About 74,800 new jobs are projected to be added,” according to the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook. “Most of the projected job growth in this group is in the engineer occupations, as their services will be in demand in various areas such as rebuilding of infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas extraction, and robotics.”

The median annual wage for architecture and engineering occupations was $81,440 in May 2019, according to BLS. The median annual wages for all occupations in this group was higher than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy, which was $39,810.

Guests to the free CSM Zoom event will hear from representatives at Patuxent River Naval Air Station (NAVAIR), CSM professors, A. James Clark School of Engineering professors and former students.

The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields include a wide variety of fields and professions. Learn more about CSM’s STEM Guided Pathway program at CSM.

CSM Night of Engineering: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Zoom. The Night of Engineering is an opportunity to get information about CSM’s mechanical engineering and electrical engineering degree programs and how they transfer to the University of Maryland College Park and provide opportunities at Patuxent River Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://csmd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqd-iurzIjHtKE2d4Zx_vjLb2vT7LAU73O.

