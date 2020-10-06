Baltimore (October 6, 2020) – The 2020-2021 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced during a live television special presented by the Maryland State Department of Education in partnership with Maryland Public Television on October 8, 2020. The television special will celebrate Maryland educators and their dedication to excellence in education. It is also celebrating this year’s 30th Anniversary of the Maryland Teacher of the Year Program Gala.

Seven finalists were chosen from 24 local school system teachers of the year by a panel of judges from key educational organizations that represent principals, teachers, school boards, parents, and institutions of higher education. The seven finalists were chosen based on a rigorous set of state and national criteria including: teaching philosophy and results, community involvement, knowledge of general education issues, and abilities in raising student achievement.

The finalists for 2021 Maryland Teacher of the Year are:

Wyatt Oroke, Baltimore City Public Schools;

Caitlin Fregelette, Calvert County Public Schools;

Jena Ehmann, Carroll County Public Schools;

Chelsea Jones, Cecil County Public Schools;

James E. Ball, Charles County Public Schools;

Christine Hurley, Washington County Public Schools;

Hemalatha Bhaskaran, Wicomico County Public Schools.

What: Maryland Teacher of the Year Television Special

Who: Maryland State School School Superintendent, Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D.; Darla F. Strouse, Ed. D., Director, Teacher of the Year Program; and Local school system Teachers of the Year

When: October 8, 2020, 8 p.m.

Where: MPT2 (Find channel listings here). The program will also live stream on MPT’s YouTube channel MarylandPublicTV.

The 2021 Maryland Teacher of the Year will receive cash awards, technology equipment, national conference and meeting opportunities, and a 2021 Kia Niro, donated by the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association. Maryland’s Teacher of the Year will participate in several national meetings and conferences. The Maryland Teacher of the Year will also represent Maryland in the National Teacher of the Year competition and will be honored in a virtual or in-person White House Ceremony in 2021. The winner of the national award will be announced in April 2021.

Winning Teachers of the Year from Each Local School System 2020-2021:

Allegany County Public Schools

Stacy Bradley, South Penn Elementary School, Grades 1 – 5

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Emily Davis, Brooklyn Park Middle School, Co-Taught Language Arts, Grades 6 & 7

Baltimore City Public Schools

Wyatt Oroke, City Springs Elementary School, English Language Arts, Grades 7 & 8

Baltimore County Public Schools

Robert Runk, Parkville Middle School, Special Education, Grades 6 – 8

Calvert County Public Schools

Caitlin Fregelette, Calvert High School, Physical Education & Health, Grades 9 – 12

Caroline County Public Schools

Shaughnessy Harris, Preston Elementary School, Pre-Kindergarten, General and Special Education

Carroll County Public Schools

Jena Ehmann, Winfield Elementary School, English Language Arts, Pre K – Grade 5

Cecil County Public Schools

Chelsea Jones, Elkton Middle School, Science, Grade 7

Charles County Public Schools

James E. Ball, North Point High School, Art, Grades 9 – 12

Dorchester Public Schools

Cherie Robinson, Dorchester Career and Technology Center, Teacher Academy of MD. Grades 11-12

Frederick County Public Schools

Jill McWilliams, Walkersville Elementary School, Kindergarten & Grade 1

Garrett County Public Schools

Kista Powell, Northern Garrett High School, PLTW Biomedical Science/Allied Health, Grades 10 – 12

Harford County Public Schools

Elizabeth White, Harford Technical High School, History & Social Science, Grades 10 – 12

Howard County Public Schools

Jerome Pickens, Bryant Woods Elementary School, Grade 5

Kent County Public Schools

Angela Lins, Galena Elementary School, Grade 2

Montgomery County Public Schools

Inge Chichester, Sligo Middle School, Social Science, Grade 7

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Mary Piccirilli, Cooper Lane Elementary School, Grade 3

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools

Amber Wright, Kent Island High School, Dance, Grades 9 – 12

Mary’s County Public Schools

Deaneth Brown-Taylor, Spring Ridge Middle School, English Language Arts, Grade 8

Somerset County Public Schools

Lauren Beauchamp, Carter G. Woodson Elementary School, Kindergarten

Talbot County Public Schools

David Cherry, Easton High School, Mathematics, Grades 9 – 12

Washington County Public Schools

Christine Hurley, Boonsboro Middle School, Library Media, Grades 6 – 8

Wicomico County Public Schools

Hemalatha Bhaskaran, James M. Bennett High School, Science, Grades 9-12

Worcester County Public Schools

Christina McQuaid, Pocomoke Middle School, English Language Arts, Grade 5

