PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 6, 2020 – The rapidly evolving health emergency regarding the spread of COVID-19 requires the Maryland court system to continually review and evaluate contingency planning efforts. The Calvert County Courthouse located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick will remain under restricted access with new changes to operations and court proceedings effective immediately until further notice.

By order of Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, Amended Administrative Order dated June 3, 2020, beginning 5 p.m. on June 5, 2020, there shall be a progressive, phased return to full operations by the courts in the Maryland Judiciary, court offices, administrative offices, units of the Judiciary, the Offices of the Clerks of the Circuit Court, and the clerks’ offices of the District Court, continue to be restricted to emergency operations and closed to the public with limited exceptions, as outlined below, pending further order of the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals.

There are five phases described in the Amended Administrative Order, each phase representing an increase in the level of operations by the courts in the Maryland Judiciary. The courts are currently in Phase V which commenced on Oct. 5, 2020. Access to the courts in each of the phases is subject to modification by the Administrative Judge for the Circuit Court for Calvert County.

Phase V : Oct. 5, 2020, final phase

In Phase V, all courts will resume full operations, including jury trials in criminal and civil cases in the circuit courts. To the extent that Phase V matters may be handled remotely, courts are encouraged to do so.

All matters are to be held in person, unless otherwise specifically scheduled for in- person, telephone and/or video hearings using remote technology when practicable by the Circuit Court for Calvert County.

Pursuant to the Amended Administrative issued by Chief Judge Barbera on June 3, 2020, the County Administrative Judge in each county possesses the discretion to implement policies and procedures regarding Courthouse operations and access to the Circuit Court Courthouse.

Accordingly, The Honorable Mark S. Chandlee, Administrative Judge for the Circuit Court for Calvert County, issued an Administrative Order on July 17, 2020 implementing policies and procedures regarding Courthouse operations and access to the Courthouse to ensure the health and safety of all individuals visiting, conducting business, or employed at the Courthouse as the

Maryland Judiciary entered Phase III of its phase-based plan for resuming normal operations. This order remains in full force and effect until otherwise ordered by the court.

Pursuant to Judge Chandlee’s Administrative Order, individuals involved in a court case that is scheduled for a hearing in the Circuit Court Courthouse on or after July 20, 2020, including parties, attorneys, and witnesses, are authorized to enter the Courthouse and shall report to the Courthouse for the scheduled hearing, unless otherwise instructed or ordered by the Court or its authorized agent. Parties and/or attorneys involved in a case may request in writing to appear remotely for their scheduled hearing. For all other business not related to a scheduled court hearing to be conducted in the Courthouse, the Courthouse is open to the public BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. To make an appointment, please call 410-535-1600 and request to speak to the desired department to schedule an appointment.

Under Judge Chandlee’s Administrative Order, any individual seeking to enter the Circuit Court Courthouse shall undergo the Court’s screening protocol which includes a contactless thermal temperature check, screening questionnaire, and any follow-up questions deemed appropriate. Additionally, all individuals entering or traveling through the Courthouse are required to wear a face mask or covering. Furthermore, all individuals are required to practice proper social distancing while in the Courthouse and follow instructions from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and bailiffs of the Courthouse.

For further details regarding Judge Chandlee’s Administrative Order and the policies and procedures of the Circuit Court, please visit the Circuit Court for Calvert County website at http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us / . The Amended Administrative Order of Chief Judge Barbera and the Administrative Order of Judge Chandlee shall be posted on the website as well as at the Courthouse.

Essential court personnel will be available to the public by telephone between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Maryland Electronic Court (MDEC) continues to be available for electronic filing and is required to be used for all MDEC counties. For pleadings not required to be filed electronically, filings will be received by mail and may be received via drop box installed in the rear parking lot of the courthouse.

Any questions or concerns relative to cases or proceedings should be directed to:

Circuit Court: 410-535-1600

District Court: 443-550-6700

Calvert County Government continues to take precautionary measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit the number of people infected. Residents, employees and media are encouraged to monitor Calvert County’s virtual resource center for updates and information resources: www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus .

Like this: Like Loading...