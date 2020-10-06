PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Following the higher than expected level of traffic into NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 Oct. 7, 2020, the installation will reopen NAS Pax River’s Gate 2 to traffic Thursday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9 for high volume traffic from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers should use Gate 1 for entering and exiting the base from Saturday, Oct. 10 to Tuesday, Oct. 13 for access over the holiday weekend. Normal operations for Pax River’s Gates 1 and 2 will resume Oct. 13, 2020. Gate 3 remains closed to traffic.

NAS Patuxent River appreciates the Southern Maryland community’s patience as the installation supports the safety of its personnel and residents.

For questions regarding base access and Pass and ID Office services, visitors can call the Gate 2 Pass and ID office directly at 301-342-3231 Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 2 will close to all traffic on Oct. 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. and reopen Oct. 13, 2020, at 5 a.m. Drivers should use NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 during these dates. NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 3 remains closed.

Visitors requiring Pass and ID services may still access the Gate 2 Pass and ID Office during this period. Large vehicles, such as tractor-trailers, should use the Frank Knox Building parking lot behind the Pass and ID Office for Pass and ID access. For questions regarding base access and Pass and ID Office services, visitors can call the Gate 2 Pass and ID office directly at 301-342-3231 Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

