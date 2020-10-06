The U.S. Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa, which honors values and beliefs around African American heritage.

This annual holiday, which takes place over seven days from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, brings family, community and culture together for many African Americans.

A pictorial postmark of the First Day of Issuance location Nashville, TN is available at usps.com/stamps.

News of the stamp is being shared with hashtag #KwanzaaStamps.

Kwanzaa is a festive time for rejoicing in the prospect of health, prosperity and good luck in the coming year. It is also a time for contemplation and recollection of past hardships, faced by individuals and communities, and the ways history can inform and impact future happiness.

The Kwanzaa stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in a pane of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

