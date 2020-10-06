The Rosewick Crossing Shopping Center has a tasty new addition…Burger M.

Featuring burgers, subs, sandwiches, gyros, fried chicken, and wings, Burger M, is in the former Five Guys space. A partnership of several friends has brought a new option for delicious food to LaPlata.

I stopped by recently and ordered fried chicken and a gyro sandwich. Both were great…large portions and very tasty. The chicken pieces were huge! At first, I thought they were turkey pieces. When I asked, I was told the chicken was large and flavorful because it is top quality. I agree! The chicken was marinated and lightly breaded. It was fabulous. The gyro was a large portion of the traditional meat (beef and lamb combination) and came with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. It was very good!

They have counter-service ordering with seating available. It’s the perfect place for a quick dinner! I plan to go back soon. I want to get fried chicken again (it really is terrific) and try the wings.

Burger M is open 7 days a week from 11:00am to 9:00pm.

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.6

Service – 3.8

Ambiance – 3.3

Total – 3.9

