La Plata, MD- The Board of County Commissioners has approved the release of an additional $400,000 in CARES Act funding to the Charles County Charitable Trust to assist non-profits that are experiencing revenue loss due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and/or incurring direct pandemic-related expenses for goods and services. The Charitable Trust will be accepting applications from local non-profits.

The online grant information session is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The submission deadline for the grant is Thursday, October 22 and all funds must be spent by Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

To Apply or for Online Grant Information Session Information: Visit www.CharlesNonprofits.org/covid-19.

For additional information or assistance, email Susan Petroff at SPetroff@CharlesNonprofits.org. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

