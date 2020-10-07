Support Local Journalism
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Board of Commissioners received a briefing from the Westlake Business Association representative Dexter Bordes about a need for sidewalks, crosswalks, and landscaping improvements in the Westlake business district. Bordes also recommended the county purchase the property lots at O’Donnell Lake to provide an open space for Waldorf, St. Charles, and White Plains residents.
Simon Properties representative Carlos Saniel also provided a briefing on the St. Charles Towne Center’s COVID-19 update, as well as completion of enhancement projects, including Route 301 sightline enhancement, parking lot LED retrofit, restroom renovation, food court soft seating, and faux plant replacement, skylight replacement, landscaping enhancements, and storm drain pipe replacement. Saniel also provided proposed 2020 projects and addressed the need for increased sidewalk access and law enforcement presence.
Open Session Briefings
- Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly and Health Officer Dianna Abney presented an update on the COVID-19 public health emergency. The public is encouraged to get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. A new drive-through testing site is now open at Regency Furniture Stadium, available on Tuesdays only and appointments must be scheduled online. The Department of Health is also offering personal protective equipment (PPE) for local businesses; businesses can request PPE by filling out the online form. Residents are also encouraged to get their annual flu shot. The Department of Health is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance during the holiday season, including wearing masks, avoiding high-risk activities and large crowds, and practicing social distancing. County staff is prioritizing compliance with state executive orders and best practices for business and industry; public adherence to facial coverings, social distancing and hygiene; testing and contact tracing; and keeping vulnerable individuals safe.
- Prudential Retirement representatives provided an update on the Asset Allocation Review and actuarial update for the Charles County Pension Plan. The county has a Pension Plan Committee that meets throughout the year. For more information on the committee, visit our website.
- Bolton Investments representatives and the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services provided an update for Other Employment Post Benefit, the retirement health benefits for employees. The county has an Other Post Employment Committee that meets throughout the year. For more information on the committee, visit our website.
- Bolton Investments representatives and Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services provided a briefing on the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Actuarial Update and an Investment Performance Review of Charles County SORP. The county has a Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Committee that meets throughout the year. For more information on the committee, visit our website.
Approval Items
Commissioners approved the following items:
- A fiscal 2021 budget transfer request of $50,000 to support a design and engineering project for the VanGO maintenance facility.
- Setting a public hearing for the fiscal 2021 MS4 Permit Financial Assurance plan on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. virtually.
Proclamations
- National Disability Awareness Month
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Global Diversity Awareness Month
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Next Commissioners Session: October 20, 2020 (held virtually)
