On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Board of Commissioners received a briefing from the Westlake Business Association representative Dexter Bordes about a need for sidewalks, crosswalks, and landscaping improvements in the Westlake business district. Bordes also recommended the county purchase the property lots at O’Donnell Lake to provide an open space for Waldorf, St. Charles, and White Plains residents.

Simon Properties representative Carlos Saniel also provided a briefing on the St. Charles Towne Center’s COVID-19 update, as well as completion of enhancement projects, including Route 301 sightline enhancement, parking lot LED retrofit, restroom renovation, food court soft seating, and faux plant replacement, skylight replacement, landscaping enhancements, and storm drain pipe replacement. Saniel also provided proposed 2020 projects and addressed the need for increased sidewalk access and law enforcement presence.

A fiscal 2021 budget transfer request of $50,000 to support a design and engineering project for the VanGO maintenance facility.

Setting a public hearing for the fiscal 2021 MS4 Permit Financial Assurance plan on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. virtually.

Next Commissioners Session: October 20, 2020 (held virtually)

