The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will reopen its six E-ZPass® Customer Service Centers within the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) branches at limited capacity and by appointment only beginning Tuesday, October 13. These facilities are located in Bel Air, Beltsville, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie MDOT MVA branches. Two new locations – in the Annapolis and Waldorf MDOT MVA branches – are opening for expanded customer service.

All customers must schedule an appointment to visit an E-ZPass Customer Service Center in these MDOT MVA locations by calling 410-537-8400. E-ZPass service representatives are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule appointments. Callers should have their contact information and location preferences ready to ensure quick and efficient service. Those calling must be named on the account/notice for which they are making an appointment. Appointments can be made up to 10 days in advance of the desired date. For a full list of E-ZPass Customer Service Center locations and operating hours, go to ezpassmd.com/en/about/csc.shtml.

The MDTA closed its Customer Service Centers at MDOT MVA branches in March in response to Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency. As part of the reopening plan, the MDTA will limit service to two customers at a time at the E-ZPass service centers in Beltsville, Glen Burnie and Waldorf, and one customer at a time at the Annapolis, Bel Air and Gaithersburg E-ZPass service centers.

In addition to limiting capacity and requiring appointments to reduce the number of customers in the centers at one time, the MDTA will have procedures in place to protect customers and staff:

Face coverings: MDTA customer service representatives and all customers will be required to wear face coverings while in the MDOT MVA branch and Customer Service Centers. Customers also will be asked a series of screening questions in order to enter the branch. Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who has recently been exposed to someone with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis should postpone their visit.

Temperature scan: All staff and customers will be required to have a temporal scan of body temperature before entering the MDOT MVA branch to access an MDTA Customer Service Center.

Health screening questions: Staff and all customers will be asked health screening questions prior to entering any MDOT MVA branch.

Safeguard dividers: The MDTA has installed plexiglass dividers at each station at the Customer Service Centers to protect customers and staff during transactions.

Social distancing: All Marylanders are advised to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Procedures will be in effect at all Customer Service Centers, including ground/floor stickers to mark safe and proper distances of six feet.

Workstation cleanings: Workstations will be cleaned and wiped down between each customer visit. The MDTA is asking customers for their patience during the cleanings.

The MDTA also is reminding customers that many E-ZPass account needs can be handled without the need for a visit. Services such as creating new accounts, adding funds, or making changes to an existing account can be provided 24/7 from the comfort of home at ezpassmd.com or via the Interactive Voice Response system, at 1-888-321-6824. To speak with a representative, call the toll-free line (711 for MD Relay) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are encouraged to continue using these options when possible. Those able to use online and phone services for their transactions ultimately help others by leaving appointment slots open for cash customers and those who need to meet with a representative. Customers also can visit Customer Service Centers at various MDTA bridges, tunnels, and other locations. For details and hours, go to ezpassmd.com/en/about/csc.shtml.

The MDTA reminds drivers that measures remain in place to assist customers during the COVID-19 emergency and that all-electronic (cashless) tolling is now permanently in effect statewide. Go to mdta.maryland.gov/covid-19-response for more information.

Join the nearly 1.4 million drivers who pay the lowest tolls with E-ZPass Maryland! Transponders are free, there’s no monthly maintenance fee for Maryland addresses and sign-up is available 24/7 at ezpassmd.com.

