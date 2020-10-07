Pasadena, Md. (October 7, 2020) – Hospice of the Chesapeake, one of the region’s leading providers of hospice care, supportive care, and grief support, has finalized its acquisition of Hospice of Charles County, effective October 2, 2020. As the acquisition positions Hospice of the Chesapeake as one of the largest hospice care providers in the region, the organization has introduced a new brand identity to reflect both the physical growth and significant programmatic expansion that accompanies it.

“We are grateful to the Hospice of Charles County Board of Directors and staff for their patience, dedication, and spirit of partnership that have led to this acquisition and our exciting expansion of care,” said Michael Brady, Acting CEO for Hospice of the Chesapeake. “We’re also immensely proud that this new chapter which will position us among a small, elite group of national hospice providers that care for over 600 patients and families each day.”

This growth comes at a time when the organization is significantly enhancing its care offerings. “While we’ve expanded our reach of hospice care patients over the last several years, we’ve been simultaneously broadening the type of care that we provide through innovations in supportive care,” said Brady. “We’re approaching a 30% increase in supportive care visits from 2019 to 2020 and earlier this year introduced primary complex illness care as an additional level of support for these patients.”

Hospice of the Chesapeake’s new brand identity, including redesigned program logos, imagery and key messaging, better reflects this modern, multi-directional expansion of care and signifies a new era of education and outreach within the community.

“Our new look is designed to evoke a feeling of comfort, calm and ever-present support for those who are living with illness and loss,” said Chief Medical Officer Eric Bush, MD, RPh, MBA. “It’s a true representation of our evolution and recent milestones, such as our Chesapeake Supportive Care program earning The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Community-Based Palliative Care Accreditation. We’re truly honored to support and comfort even more Maryland families from our new home in Charles County.”

To learn more about Hospice of the Chesapeake and its diverse programs, including Chesapeake Supportive Care; Chesapeake Life Center; Chesapeake Kids; We Honor Veterans; and the John & Cathy Belcher Institute, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/ or call 410-987-2003.

