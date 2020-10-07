Breton Bay, MD- On October 6, 2020, at approximately 8:50 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 40400 block of Breton View Drive in Leonardtown for the attempted robbery.

The victim advised deputies she was traveling on Newtowne Neck Road and stopped in the roadway to turn left onto Bull Road. The victim was approached by a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was armed with a handgun and attempted to gain access to the victim’s vehicle via the passenger door.

The suspect was unsuccessful in gaining access to the vehicle and the victim left the scene in her vehicle and the suspect fled the area on foot. A perimeter was established, and a K-9 track conducted by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit which yielded negative results.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact DFC. Dale Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension 78098 or via email at Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

