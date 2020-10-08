Meet Prince(164611) who’s hoping to find a family to love and out of the shelter. He’s begging for another chance at life.

Prince is a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 4 years old and weighs about 60.2 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Mr. Prince is a fun-loving guy who wants to be an only child. He really loves meeting new faces. He’s interested in meeting other dogs his size as well. Prince is said to do well in a home where there are no smaller animals. Prince is energetic and a bundle of joy. Oh, what a Prince Charming he is. Come and meet this handsome fellow today!

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

