The Economic Development Department will host its 2020 annual Fall Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, on a virtual platform from 8:30 a.m. to noon, focusing on “Building a New and Better Normal.”

Meeting topics will include a “2020 Pivot Plan,” an addendum to the department’s five-year strategic economic development plan presented by President of Garner Economics Jay Garner, and an economic review and outlook with a focus on Charles County presented by Economist, Chairman, and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc, Anirban Basu. The meeting will conclude with a panel of business owners and experts that will share their insights during a discussion on “The Future of Normal” in Charles County.

“2020 has been unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes,” says Economic Development Director, Darréll Brown. “We are all focused on economic recovery, but we must also identify those actions we can take together as a community to create an economic environment that is even better than it was before. And that’s why we are calling it ‘A New and Better Normal.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses interested in increasing their exposure and fostering connections. The Sponsorship package includes highlighting the business name and logo in event marketing and collateral materials such as email blasts, website, social media, event slides, and the Economic Development Department’s Annual Report. The cost of sponsorship is $400 and includes eight tickets.

Individual tickets are $20. Sponsorship and individual registrations are available at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/FallMeeting2020.

To learn more about sponsorship packages or the Fall Meeting, contact Michelle DeSoto at DeSotoM@MeetCharlesCounty.com or 301-885-1347. To learn more about Charles County Economic Development Department, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com.

