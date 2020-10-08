On October 7, 2020, at approximately 11:38 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 47700 block of Devin Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence. Upon arrival deputies located the vehicle and contacted an individual later identified as Tyquan Samuel Wills Sr., age 21 of Lexington Park.

Wills exited the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputy Burgess pursued Wills on foot and followed him through the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road. Two witnesses who were driving in the area observed the activity and immediately stopped to assist Dep. Burgess. One witness exited his vehicle and pursued Wills on foot into the woods at which time Wills punched the witness in the face. Dep. Burgess ultimately apprehended Wills, and detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle operated by Wills.

Tyquan Samuel Wills Sr., age 21 of Lexington Park

The search warrant was executed on the vehicle and yielded multiple bags of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and a loaded handgun. Investigation determined the handgun was reported stolen in March 2020. Wills was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute: Narcotics

Handgun in Vehicle

Firearm/Drug Traffic Crime

Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell

Assault Second Degree

Resist/Interfere with Arrest

Wills remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Andrew Burgess at (301) 475-4200 extension 78041 or by email at Andrew.Burgess@stmarysmd.com

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...