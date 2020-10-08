ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) last week honored 69 employees for their years of dedicated service to the department and to the State of Maryland.

Of the employees being honored, 15 have 30 or more years of service; three have 40 or more years of experience, and one has 50 years’ experience. Altogether, these 69 employees represent 1,235 years of public service and over 2.5 million hours worked.

“I have always bragged that the department’s best asset is our outstanding employees,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “This year has presented us all with unprecedented challenges that have totally changed the way many of us do our jobs every day. Despite these circumstances, our department’s employees have continued to do an exemplary job serving our state’s agriculture industry and supporting its farmers. None of that would be possible without each and every one of them committed, hardworking employees, being honored today.”

Calvert

Greta Jones, Mosquito Control, 5 years

St. Mary’s

John Heard, Mosquito Control, 50 years

Parran Russell, Resource Conservation, 20 years

Steven Bell, Plant Protection & Weed Management, 10 years

