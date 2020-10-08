Support Local Journalism
Thursday – October 8th
- 5:00pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
- 6:30pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Ruddy Duck Brewery – Solomons MD
- 8:00pm – The SOMD Guitar Guru’s Online Weekly Talk Show – FB
Friday – October 9th
- 5:00pm – Wes Ryce – Monocacy Brewing Company – Frederick MD
- 5:00pm – Joseph Norris – After Hours @ Annemarie Gardens – Solomons MD
- 6:00pm – John Luskey – The Greene Turtle Sports Bar – Edgewater MD
- 6:00pm – Bad with Names – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD
- 6:00pm – Who’s Bad – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD
- 6:00pm – Greg Barrick – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD
- 6:30pm – Billy Yeager – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD
- 7:00pm – Latrice Carr – Antoinette’s Garden Wine Bar – Leonardtown MD
- 8:00pm – Nightcap Trio – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD
- 8:00pm – Backstage Pass – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
Saturday – October 10th
- 1:30pm – Wes Ryce – Generations Vineyard – Leonardtown MD
- 2:00pm – Billy Breslin – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD
- 2:00pm – Michael Kelly – Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery – St Leonard MD
- 2:00pm – Josh Airhart – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
- 2:00pm – Fran Scuderi – Running Hare Vineyard – Prince Frederick MD
- 4:00pm – James Cornett – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD
- 7:00pm – Red Dirt Revolution – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD
- 7:00pm – Hit or Miss – VFW Post # 2632 – California MD
- 8:00pm – One Louder – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 8:00pm – HydraFX – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
Sunday – October 11th
- 1:00pm – Levi Stephens – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD
- 2:00pm – Coastal Jazz- JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD
- 2:00pm – Pipes Bagpiper – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
- 3:00:pm – Out of Order – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD
- 3:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 4:00pm – John Luskey – Anthony’s Bar & Grill – Dunkirk MD
Tuesday – October 13th
- 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Greg Barrick – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD
Wednesday – October 14th
- 5:00pm – Mixed Business – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
- 6:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
- 6:00pm – John Fritz – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD
- 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Rob Cord – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 7:00pm – Wes Ryce – Hills Country Store & Bar – Helen MD (Tix Event)
- 9:00pm – Karaoke w/Greg Barrick – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD