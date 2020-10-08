LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a Public Forum Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.

Meetings are now open to the public as long as social distancing guidelines can be maintained and the Commissioners Meeting Room capacity limits do not exceed 33. Those in attendance must adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a face-covering except when speaking, consuming food/drink, or have a disability. If social distancing guidelines or occupancy room capacity limits cannot be maintained, a portion or all the meeting may be rescheduled.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

a. Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com.

b. Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

c. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public forum.

d. Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com through Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 5 p.m.

Those wishing to speak at the Forum will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.

For those without access to cable television or the internet, a listen-only line is available by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.

Like this: Like Loading...