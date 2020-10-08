The COVID pandemic has thrown a massive curveball in the usual way of things. Almost every aspect of human interaction has to adjust to meet new health standards. And the universities have not gone unscathed.

Earlier this year, most campuses were shut down completely. Lectures were moved to online classes. At first, it was all fun and games since students could attend lectures from home. Yes, it took some time to adjust to the fun new ‘Zoom’ classes. But with time, all the fun started to fade as reality set in — assignments still needed to be completed despite the lockdown.

As a result, students had to rush to find help with their multiple pending assignments. Seniors also had to work twice as much to meet their deadlines despite the air of uncertainty everywhere.

So, we will try to go through the latest developments on the pandemic and figure out what they mean for the coming and ongoing semester. You will also learn about coping mechanisms to help you keep in touch with your college peers.

What are the latest COVID-19 updates?

According to health organizations, a COVID-19 vaccine will not be ready for testing until the end of 2020. And if the initial human testing is successful, the vaccine will be market-ready around the Summer of 2021. With this information, it is safe to assume that learning will continue its online form for the rest of the academic year.

United States

Due to the decline in students’ performance, some universities have decided to combine online classes with face-to-face lectures.

At the moment, most of these institutions in California have become ‘red zones’ and have been closed down for health concerns. And here’s an interesting fact: the students affected are not being allowed to go back home because of fear of further transmission. So, they are trapped in isolation on campus.

At Stanford , the entire student community has shifted to online learning. Some professors are allowed to hold study groups as far as they abide by the social distancing procedures.

Harvard university allows only 40% to arrive on campus, especially seniors who need to complete their finals.

Rest of the world

In the UK, universities have been shut down indefinitely, pending instruction from the government. All academic activities, including exams, will continue online.

Canadian universities also had to shut down some student programs on campus due to recent outbreaks within the student community.

What does this mean for students?

One thing is certain: classes will be taken online until January 2021. Students will have to adjust to the new ‘normal’ and get back to business. Don’t be in a hurry to rush back to the campus unless your college allows it.

Also, student programs like financial aid will be affected, and some students will need to look for jobs to supplement their income.

Unfortunately, international students will have a tougher time, especially those living in college dorms. They will have to get new apartments off-campus or live in the dorms under strict health guidelines.

Professors are worried that students are losing the motivation to work. To combat this issue, they are bombarding the students with more assignments.

Just when you thought learning from home was fun, you now have to deal with multiple assignments all at once. The stress is still telling on students.

How will the pandemic affect students?

It is no secret that every individual’s COVID experience is unique. But the after-effects of the pandemic are a collective experience within the student community. Let’s take a look at some of the impacts of the pandemic on students.

1. The overall academic performance has declined

Some experts attribute this decline to the lack of close monitoring from the instructors. Others claim that the pandemic has provided a stressful environment in which most students are unable to function.

2. Students feel isolated

The sense of community is gone due to the lack of human interaction. Your only means of staying in contact with your peer is Facetime or Zoom.

3. Taking a gap year is useless

This might seem like an opportunity for most students to take a gap year. Who doesn't want to take a breather during these tumultuous times? But unfortunately, your traveling options during the gap year are limited.

How can students cope until things normalize?

As we hold our collective breaths for the scientists to develop a vaccine, the show must continue. Your schoolwork is not going to complete itself. The papers are piling up, and time is of the essence.

So, you need to get to work while the semester is still young. Start by analyzing the tasks at hand to find out if you are capable of completing them.

Also, you can organize small meetups with friends who live around you. Consider joining study groups online or face-to-face — with proper social distancing, of course.

Remember that your professors are always available via email if you need any consultation. And if you need counseling, contact the university counselor right away.

We are all going through these abnormal times together. Protect yourself and loved ones by following health guidelines. Don't let these exigent circumstances affect your CGPA. Let's hope that things go back to normal as soon as possible!

