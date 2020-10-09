On October 8, 2020, the Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools approved a plan for students in pre-K through Grade 2 to return to school in a hybrid model, if their families so choose. The first cohort of students whose parents/guardians selected the hybrid model will return to school on November 9. Families will receive specific information about their child’s start date from their schools.

Calvert County Public Schools staff determined that students whose parents/guardians chose for them to remain in the fully online model will be best served by a teacher who is assigned exclusively to online instruction. As a result, children in both the hybrid and fully virtual models may be assigned to a different teacher.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “In the midst of a public health emergency, we are committed to quality instruction in a safe environment, whether the families of our youngest learners choose for them to return to school part time or to remain fully online. We will continually monitor local health metrics and work with the Calvert County Health Department as we reopen for students in pre-K through Grade 2 and make decisions about other grades.”

Parents/guardians of students in pre-K through Grade 2 were surveyed about their preferences. Approximately one-third of families chose to remain fully online, with the rest of the families choosing the hybrid option.

