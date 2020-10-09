The Economic Development Department is pleased to announce that over one million dollars in grant money have been awarded to local businesses whose operations were affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

As of Friday, Oct. 9, a total of $1,042,000 will have been disbursed to Charles County-based businesses that applied and were approved for the Coronavirus Small Business Relief Grant. A total of $1,379,887 will be disbursed in the coming weeks from the approved 201 applications.

The Economic Development Department continues to accept new applications from businesses that have not previously applied for a grant through this CARES Act funded program, and beginning Monday, Oct. 19, any business that has already received a grant may reapply for additional funding.

To apply for the Coronavirus Small Business Relief Grant program, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com and click on the “COVID 19 Updates” red tab and select “Charles Co COVID 19 Business Grants.”

For more information or details about the grant program, including eligibility, use of funds, and other information, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com or email BusterL@MeetCharlesCounty.com.

