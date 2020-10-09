Thomas Stone High School was named a 2019 School of Excellence by the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) through the ACT Center for Equity in Learning.

The ACAC strives to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree and other higher education opportunities.

The campaign selects School of Excellence award recipients based on student success, being an exemplary model for a state’s application campaign and timely submission of data, according to information provided by the ACAC. This is the first year for the ACAC School of Excellence awards and will become an annual recognition.

Thomas Stone students earned the highest amount of scholarships for the Class of 2020 — with more than $23.4 million in offers. Ava Morton, the school’s college and career advisor, said as of early October, members of Stone’s Class of 2021 have earned more than $4.3 million in scholarships.

The Virtual Maryland College Application Week is Oct. 26 to 30. “We want every students to understand the importance of how to fill out a college application,” Morton said. “Whether they go to college, the work force … we want them to have the application completed and have a college acceptance.”

The College of Southern Maryland will hold a virtual parent night on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

