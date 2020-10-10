As Halloween is fast approaching, the Charles County Department of Health would like to remind the residents of Charles County to stay safe while celebrating. COVID-19 continues to be a concern and impacts our day to day routines. It is imperative to practice safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We encourage residents to continue to wear facemasks, practice social distance of at least 6 feet, wash your hands for 20 seconds and avoid large gatherings.

To celebrate Halloween safely this year, the Department will adhere to the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Abney stated, “If we follow the CDC guidance, plan ahead, and think creatively we can all enjoy a safe, exciting, and happy Halloween.”

The CDC recommends the following lower to moderate risk activities to celebrate Halloween:

Low risk activities

• Pumpkin carving, Halloween movie night, or a Halloween scavenger hunt with your family or household

• A Halloween decorating or pumpkin carving contest in your neighborhood

• Face mask decorating party

• Virtual Halloween costume party

Moderate risk activities

• One-way trick-or treating with pre-packaged or individually wrapped treats. Make sure treats are set up so families can grab and go

• Small group, open air, socially distanced costume parade

• Outdoor Halloween movie night with people spaced 6 feet apart

• Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard where hand sanitizer use is required before touching pumpkins or apples

Remember to maintain a safe distance from people outside of your household. The 6-foot rule still applies. Outdoor activities are always preferred over indoor where there is less ventilation.

Recommended Activities to avoid for Halloween:

• Traditional trick-or-treat where treats are handed out to children who go door to door

• Going into an indoor haunted house

• Attending crowded costume parties indoors

• Traveling to other communities with high rates of COVID-19

Additional tips for trick or treaters

• Wear a protective cloth mask or facial covering while trick or treating

• A costume mask does not replace your cloth mask

• Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make it too hard to breathe

• Keep 6 feet of distance between your household and others

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often and between houses

• Choose outdoor, one-way, walk through haunted houses

• Stick with activities in your own community where you know the local spread of COVID-19

Tips for those giving out treats

• Set up in your driveway instead of having kids use your walkway and come to your door

• Use duct tape on the ground to ensure that people maintain 6 feet of distance when coming to your station

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after preparing treats. Clean the surface where you plan to prepare the treat bags

• Stick with store bought treats instead of homemade goodies

• Clean high touch surfaces frequently during trick or treat including your candy bowl or table

• Find unique ways to display treats so children don’t have to repeatedly touch the same surface

For more information on COVID-19 related Halloween health and safety guidance visit the CDC Holiday Celebrations web page.

Like this: Like Loading...