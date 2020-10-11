Support Local Journalism

The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the October virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Thomasina Coates, M.S.  (District 2)
“Community Connections:  Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Charles County”

Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Moderator: Renee Nash, WHUR

Guest Panelist:

  • Senator Arthur Ellis (District 28)
  • Delegate Edith J. Patterson, Ed. D (District 28)
  • Delegate Debra M. Davis, Esq. (District 28)
  • Dyotha R. Sweat; President NAACP Charles County Branch
  • Pastor Michael Rogalski, LifePoint Church
  • Chief Equity Officer Charmaine Brown, Charles County Government
  • Deputy Director of Planning and Growth Management Jason Groth, Charles County Government
  • Director of Economic Development Darrell Brown, Charles County Government

Meeting link will be available at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550.  Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

