The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the October virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Thomasina Coates, M.S. (District 2)

“Community Connections: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Charles County”

Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Moderator: Renee Nash, WHUR

Guest Panelist:

Senator Arthur Ellis (District 28)

Delegate Edith J. Patterson, Ed. D (District 28)

Delegate Debra M. Davis, Esq. (District 28)

Dyotha R. Sweat; President NAACP Charles County Branch

Pastor Michael Rogalski, LifePoint Church

Chief Equity Officer Charmaine Brown, Charles County Government

Deputy Director of Planning and Growth Management Jason Groth, Charles County Government

Director of Economic Development Darrell Brown, Charles County Government

Meeting link will be available at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

