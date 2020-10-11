Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur today announced $1,697,084 in U.S. Department of Justice grants to improve services for crime victims in Maryland. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of over $144 million distributed nationwide to enhance the response to victims of crime throughout the United States.

“The Department of Justice is steadfast in its commitment to protecting public safety and bringing justice to those who have been victimized,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The investments we are making today will support service providers as they work to secure the legal rights of victims and put survivors of criminal acts on the road to recovery.”

U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur stated, “These grants will be used to provide services to children and youth in Maryland who are victims of crime as a result of the drug addiction crisis, and to assist Maryland jurisdictions to implement the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, which is designed to prevent children from becoming victims by identifying and registering those who have sexually abused a minor in the past. We must do all we can to heal and protect our children.”

The awards made to organizations in Maryland will advance the use of technology, improve community preparedness and law enforcement training, and provide emergency and transitional shelter to assist victims of crime. Programs will also support victims of child abuse and fund research projects related to perpetrators and victims of elder abuse. Nationwide, approximately $64.3 million was awarded under Office for Victims of Crime grant programs; over $54.1 million was awarded under Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention programs; over $19.9 million was awarded under Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking grant programs; and nearly $5.7 million was awarded under two National Institute of Justice grant programs.

“As lockdowns and lawlessness fuel crime in America’s homes and communities, more people are vulnerable to victimization and those who have been victimized face new hurdles,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Office of Justice Programs is committed to giving our victim service partners the tools they need to better serve their clients and protect victims’ rights.”

The following organizations in Maryland received funding:

JBS International, Inc. received $1,499,960 to support training and technical assistance for the direct services grantees under the Enhancing Community Responses to America’s Drug Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victims program.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services received $180,000; Dorchester County received $11,370; and Frederick County received $5,754 under the Adam Walsh program to assist with developing enhancing programs designed to implement the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).



More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov .

Like this: Like Loading...