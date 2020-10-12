WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Andy Harris announced $280,450 in federal funding to expand educational resources and digital access in libraries and museums across Maryland.

“Libraries and museums serve as a vehicle for educating individuals of all ages while also preserving our nation’s history,” said the lawmakers. “This federal investment will provide local institutions with the ability to ensure families and educators have the tools they need to continue teaching and learning during the pandemic. We are committed to securing additional educational resources and closing the digital divide so that every child can receive a high quality education.”

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard, Md., was awarded $196,450 to help local school districts and educators design and maintain digital archeological, historical, and ecological programs for students throughout the district.

Wicomico Public Libraries will receive a grant of $84,000 geared towards strengthening the hotspot lending program, which provide hotspots, data and laptops across Wicomico County. This funding will also be used to bridge the gap in broadband infrastructure and expand digital access for teachers and students.

Funding comes through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Additional information on the Institute of Museums and Library Services may be found here.

