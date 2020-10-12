In the United States, winter officially begins on Dec. 21 or 22. But in some parts of the country, the snow begins falling and the temperatures plummet long before the solstice. Winter is not only a season but also a state of mind.

With Winter Scenes, the 10 photographs featured on the stamps showcase the special allure of winter with iconic scenes from the Northern United States. The stamps are being issued as Forever stamps in booklets of 20.

Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps with existing images taken by various photographers.

These beautiful stamps will add brightness, color and a bit of that winter joy to cards and letters throughout the year.

The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the beauty and serenity of the snowy winter season with the new Winter Scenes stamps.

A pictorial postmark of the first-day-of-issue location, Winter Park, FL, is available at usps.com/stamps.

News of these Forever stamps is being shared with the hashtag #WinterScenesStamps.

Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

