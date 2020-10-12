INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) officially announced the signing of a Title 10, United States Code, section 2474, Public-Private Partnership with Global Military Products, Inc. on Sept 17, 2020.

Under this 20-year agreement, NSWC IHD and Global Military Products, Inc., a subsidiary of Global Ordnance, LLC, will jointly develop, qualify and manufacture energetic materials and ordnance systems meeting current and future warfighter needs. Partnership manufacturing activities will be performed in existing industrial plant complexes at the command and will help to sustain key energetics manufacturing capabilities of NSWC IHD while providing safe and effective energetic solutions to the warfighter.

“These types of agreements leverage existing capability, and the transfer of federally developed technology can also have a positive effect on the greater scientific research community, the commercial sector, the economy, consumers and the public,” said Ashley Johnson, NSWC IHD Technical Director.

Marc Morales, president of Global Military Products and owner of Global Ordnance expressed his thoughts on the partnership: “Global Military Products is excited and grateful to enter into this Public-Private Partnership with NSWC Indian Head. We look forward to opportunities to develop and qualify energetics that enhance the capabilities of the U.S. military.”

NSWC IHD received CITE designation in May 2014 for depot maintenance and military arsenal activities. This designation provides the legal authority for NSWC IHD to enter into Public-Private Partnership (P3) Agreements for the development, manufacture, test, maintenance, and storage of energetic materials, and ordnance systems. To date, NWSC IHD has entered into five P3 agreements with private industry and is in partnership discussions with several companies.

Global Military Products is a subsidiary of Global Ordnance, LLC. Global Ordnance delivers munitions and energetics to the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies around the world.

NSWC IHD — a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command and part of the Navy’s Science and Engineering Establishment — is the leader in ordnance, energetics, and EOD solutions. The Division focuses on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, and disposal; and provides warfighters solutions to detect, locate, access, identify, render safe, recover, exploit, and dispose of explosive ordnance threats.

