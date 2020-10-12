DAHLGREN, Va. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct range testing Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 13-16, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone – as described in 33 CFR 334.230 – will be restricted during testing. Due to the dynamic nature of research, development, test, and evaluation operations, range schedules can change frequently.

For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWC Dahlgren Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656.

Monday, October 12

No testing today.

Tuesday, October 13

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Noise on Station : Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range : Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Tisdale Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, October 14

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Tisdale Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Thursday, October 15

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Tisdale Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Friday, October 16

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

