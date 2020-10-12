Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive yet active chemical component among cannabinoids, a group of compounds found in marijuana plants otherwise known as Cannabis sativa. Conversely, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the principal psychoactive component that causes an intoxicating sensation. This distinguishes CBD from THC in combating different ailments.

To heighten the therapeutic properties of CBD, only cannabidiol is extracted as an active component and diluted with hemp seed oil or coconut oil as a carrier. It has been proven to counter different health conditions from acute pain to insomnia and epilepsy.

In this article, we will enlighten you with 10 remarkable health benefits and uses of CBD oil, all based on scientific research.

1. Relieves Chronic Pain

Cannabidiol stimulates and balances the production of endocannabinoid (ECS) in the body. It improves the immune system, pain response, mood, sleep, and appetite. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, CBD works on relieving chronic pain and is thus used as a natural pain reliever.

Studies show an estimated population of 22.7% being diagnosed with arthritis where the percentage of women is higher than men. It is caused by persistent pain in the joints, tenderness, rigidity, and swelling in the bones.

Owing to the adverse effects caused by the prolonged use of synthetic painkillers, many are slowly leaning towards an alternative treatment. CBD oil is effectively used to treat patients with such chronic pain. It is popularly used in arthritis to naturally relieve pain.

2. Supports Healthy Heart

A healthy heart is key to a healthy body. Lifestyle, light exercise, and a balanced diet are vital for the wellness of your heart. Among the other synthetic medicines prescribed for serving the purpose, physicians have approved the use of CBD oil due to its healing properties.

Studies show that cannabidiol can lower cardiovascular responses caused by stress, blood pressure, and artery blockage. According to some research, it may have properties to lower cholesterol.

3. Reduces Anxiety, Stress, and Depression

One of the many uses of CBD oil is to treat headaches, reduce stress levels, anxiety attacks, and depression . Pressure and tension have been a common hurdle among the general population including students and athletes.

Stress might accelerate to severe anxiety, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and even clinical depression in the case of people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). CBD oil naturally calms the nerves and helps to lower these effects.

4. Relieves Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis

With mixed evidence and experiments carried on people who suffer from Multiple Sclerosis (MS), it has been seen that oral ingestion of CBD with THC in a ratio of 1:1 has reduced muscle contraction, cramp, and pain. A combination of psychoactive compounds with cannabidiol assists in insomnia stiffed muscle, and bladder control.

5. Stimulates healing of bones

Researchers have made promising advances in treating bone and ligament healing by the use of cannabidiol. Bone thinning and reduced bone mass cause osteoporosis that weakens the bone and makes them fragile.

Though juvenile osteoporosis is also diagnosed the risk intensifies with age. To restore bone health CBD oil can be used. It boosts bone growth and bone mass and thus makes it an effective alternative in treating osteoporosis.

6. Assists in Fighting Cancer

Cancer is linked to inflammation caused by oxidative stress which afterward results in rapid cell division and finally turns into a solid tumorous structure.

As per the American Cancer Society, innumerable cases of new patients who are fighting cancer are diagnosed every day. Scientists and physicians are optimistic about treating cancer with CBD. Based on multiple and different kinds of research on animals, it is found that CBD oil assists in delaying the growth and spread of lethal cancerous cells making it a promising cure.

7. Treats Acne

Acne is an inflammatory skin condition that is commonly seen during adolescents but might affect people from all age groups. When skin’s sebum gets mixed with dead skin they clog the hair follicles causing inflammation, pimples, tiny bumps, blackheads, and whiteheads.

Different factors like infection, genetics, underlying swelling, bacteria, and sensitivity might cause the overproduction of sebum which gives rise to acne.

Studies show that CBD oil can help reduce the recurrence of acne by restraining the sebaceous gland from over secretion of sebum. Since cannabidiol works on inflammation, it also assists in treating different types of acne. So it targets both the production and cure for acne.

8. Lower the Risk of Diabetes to some extent

Through multiple research CBD oil has been proven effective in reducing the risk of diabetics. It lowers insulin level, body mass index (BMI), and raises high-density lipoprotein (HDL) which helps to lower diabetes and control obesity.

9. Minimizes Inflammation

Inflammation kept untreated can be the root of ailments like cancer, autoimmune disease, acne, neurological imbalance, tumor, weak heart, and many more. CBD oil works on reducing swelling and redness.

10. Conciliate Childhood Seizure

Epilepsy is caused in children due to abnormal brain rhythm. Infection, brain injury, and difficult birthing are some of the major reasons for developing seizures in kids.

A vegan formulation of cannabidiol called Epidioles has been approved by the FDA in treating children of two years and above. Due to the anti-seizure properties of CBD, it has been effectively used to treat kids with MS who have become resistant to drugs and thus help to normalize the brain rhythm.

Keeping full-spectrum CBD oil on the preference list is a good option if you are opting for added benefits. Cannabidiol can be consumed as an oil, applied lotion to the skin, or inhaled as a vapor. Though it’s a component of marijuana, and is derived from hemp, it doesn’t contain the THC responsible for causing the sensation of getting high. As such, it’s safe and has proven scientifically to relieve multiple ailments.

