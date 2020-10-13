Prince Frederick, Md. – CalvertHealth hosted its 1st Annual Cancer Survivor Celebration at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort recently as part of an ongoing initiative to expand support services for cancer survivors. The celebration was preceded by months of pilot programs to include kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, fitness and wellness classes, cooking classes, and more.

“Our goal is to improve the quality of life for our cancer survivors,” said Carrie Tilley, MS, ANP-BC, RN, ANOCP®, who helped to develop the survivorship program at CalvertHealth. “Special areas of focus include physical activity and nutrition, as well as emotional and practical support.” The programs, also open to caregivers, were funded by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health Center for Cancer Prevention and Control. Tilley brings a wealth of experience to CalvertHealth with 17 years of experience in medical oncology having led the survivorship programs at George Washington University and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

In addition to the many CalvertHealth service lines and departments that support cancer care at CalvertHealth, the event was widely supported by community partners such as the American Cancer Society, the Calvert County Health Department, and Calvert Medical Imaging Center. Drs. Arati Patel and Kenneth Abbott, a cancer survivor himself, also attended the event to share their knowledge and passion for cancer care in our community.

Cancer survivor Kim Malone, 53, of Huntingtown said the survivorship programs offered by CalvertHealth were invaluable in helping her find her new normal – and more importantly, her locus of control. “When I was diagnosed, I felt completely alone even though I was surrounded by all of my loved ones and all of my friends. It was a terrifying feeling,” she recalls. “Once I was able to listen to others who have gone down this path and been successful and hear their insights on how to deal with different things … it was empowering.”

The celebration continues the entire month of October with the CalvertHealth Foundation Breast Cancer Virtual 5K and Mammograms & Manicures – an event to encourage mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

CalvertHealth Foundation Board Chair Denise Bowman spoke of the importance of having breast cancer treatment options close to home in a live Facebook 5K kick-off event for the month of October. A long-time Calvert County resident, Bowman shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in the midst of the pandemic. In her words, “If it wasn’t for early detection through my mammogram, I don’t know when I would have been diagnosed.”

This year’s 5K is being held virtually. Participants can walk or run individually or as a team along their favorite trail or course, or perhaps from the comfort of their home on your treadmill. Registration is open now through October 30 and all participants receive a 5K race t-shirt, a finisher medal, and other promotional materials provided by event sponsor Asbury Solomons and Sneade’s Ace Home Center. Anyone wishing to support this great cause can register online at CalvertHealthFoundation.org.

Mammograms & Manicures, hosted by Calvert Medical Imaging Center, promotes early detection and prevention in the fight against breast cancer. All those who schedule mammograms on Saturday, October 17, or Saturday, October 31 will receive a free complimentary manicure set and a coupon for a free 30-minute individual nutrition counseling session. Call Calvert Medical Imaging Center at 443.721.4668 to schedule an appointment. Make sure to use the code MAMMO2020 to take advantage of this special promotion.

For more information on cancer support program at CalvertHealth, visit CalvertHealthMedicine.org/CancerCare.

Like this: Like Loading...