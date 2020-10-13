Today, the Board of Education voted 5-2 to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which includes special populations of students to return to school starting Nov. 9. There are 3,218 students whose parents have indicated to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) that their children will return to in-person learning in Phase 2. CCPS identified 7,256 students eligible to return in Phase 2, and provided parents a choice for in-person or virtual learning for their children.

As part of the motion, the Board approved an amendment that the school system will notify a school community when it receives notification of a positive case of COVID-19 at a school building.

Students in Phase 2 include:

Students receiving special education services;

English Learners (EL) students;

Students who have a 504 plan;

Students who do not have internet access at home;

Students who are homeless or displaced/living in foster care;

Students who are children of CCPS employees; and

High school juniors and seniors enrolled in the following Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses.

Robert D. Stethem Educational Center: Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). North Point High School: Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding.

Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding. Henry E. Lackey High School: ProStart program

ProStart program Maurice J. McDonough High School: * Dance program (all students)

Dance program (all students) All high schools: Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) program

“This is the hardest decision I have made in 16 years,” veteran Board Member Jennifer Abell said, prior to the vote. “It is important for our community—no matter which way this goes—to pull together and support our students and teachers as we move forward.”

Superintendent Kimberly Hill said the goal has always been to safely and incrementally bring children back to school for in-person learning. Phase 2, she said, provides opportunities to provide a more equitable education for children who are not well served in the virtual environment or who do not have reliable internet connectivity at home. “As we move into phase 2, the safety of our staff and students is our highest priority, and we look forward to resuming in-person teaching and learning.”

There are five phases in the CCPS reopening plan. Each phase includes additional student populations eligible to return to in-person learning. Parents have the option of continuing virtual education for their child throughout the 2020-21 school year.

The CCPS reopening plan is posted on the school system website.

A breakdown of data for Phase 2 students is posted here on Board Docs.

