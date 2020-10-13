ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today named Amelia Chassé Alcivar as chief of staff, effective October 26, 2020, following a search process led by acting chief of staff Keiffer J. Mitchell, Jr. Mitchell will continue to serve as the administration’s chief legislative officer while assuming an expanded strategic portfolio as senior counselor to the governor.

“From day one, Keiffer has served as an incredible team leader, and I’m deeply grateful for his stepping up during a critical time,” said Governor Hogan. “I’m equally proud that Marylanders will continue to benefit from his wise counsel and extensive experience in his expanded role helping to shape the strategic vision of our administration.”

Chassé Alcivar returns to the administration after serving as communications director from 2018-2019 and as deputy communications director from 2016-2018.

“I’m pleased to welcome back Amelia Chassé Alcivar to our team as chief of staff,” said Governor Hogan. “Amelia brings to the table a deep knowledge of our administration’s priorities and a management record of results that will be invaluable as we continue working to change Maryland for the better.”

“I’m deeply honored for the opportunity to serve Governor Hogan in this new capacity and to work alongside the fantastic team he has built,” said Chassé Alcivar. “Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work to support the governor’s bipartisan record of protecting the health and safety of our families and our schools, strengthening our economy, and delivering for Marylanders.”

About Amelia Chassé Alcivar

Since departing the administration, Amelia has served as communications director for the Republican Governors Association. Prior to joining the Hogan administration in 2016 she held positions with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, America Rising PAC, and John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign. A native of Maine, Amelia is a graduate of the George Washington University.

