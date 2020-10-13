Support Local Journalism

LEONARDTOWN, MD- The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is partnering with St. Mary’s County Public Schools to offer free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for children (ages 3  18 years) at the locations listed below. Children must be residents of St. Mary’s County though they do not need to be enrolled in the public school system. Advance registration is required at www.marylandvax.org in order to ensure adequate vaccine supply: 
 
Great Mills High School

  • Monday, October 26, 2020
  • 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Leonardtown High School

  • Tuesday, October 27, 2020
  • 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Chopticon High School

  • Wednesday, October 28, 2020
  • 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Spring Ridge Middle School

  • Thursday, October 29, 2020
  • 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

SMCHD is also partnering with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for additional drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for both children and adults as outlined below:

Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital

  • Outpatient Pavilion in Leonardtown: Saturday, October 17, 2020
  • East Run Center in Lexington Park: Friday, October 23, 2020 
  • 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Children ages 3 – 18 are free (funded through SMCHD)
  • Adults over the age of 18 are requested to provide a $10 donation

Participants receiving vaccine are asked to please:

  • Follow directional signage
  • Stay in your vehicle – Clinic staff will come to you
  • Wear a cloth face covering or mask when interacting with clinic staff

Advanced registration is required at www.marylandvax.org.

For more information about the flu, including prevention tips and key differences from COVID-19, please visit: www.smchd.org/flu

