LEONARDTOWN, MD- The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is partnering with St. Mary’s County Public Schools to offer free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for children (ages 3 – 18 years) at the locations listed below. Children must be residents of St. Mary’s County though they do not need to be enrolled in the public school system. Advance registration is required at www.marylandvax.org in order to ensure adequate vaccine supply:



Great Mills High School

Monday, October 26, 2020

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Leonardtown High School

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Chopticon High School

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Spring Ridge Middle School

Thursday, October 29, 2020

4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

SMCHD is also partnering with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for additional drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for both children and adults as outlined below:



Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital

Outpatient Pavilion in Leonardtown: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Saturday, October 17, 2020 East Run Center in Lexington Park : Friday, October 23, 2020

: Friday, October 23, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Children ages 3 – 18 are free (funded through SMCHD)

Adults over the age of 18 are requested to provide a $10 donation

Participants receiving vaccine are asked to please:

Follow directional signage

Stay in your vehicle – Clinic staff will come to you

Wear a cloth face covering or mask when interacting with clinic staff

Advanced registration is required at www.marylandvax.org.



For more information about the flu, including prevention tips and key differences from COVID-19, please visit: www.smchd.org/flu.

