Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Today, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, is the last day for voter registration. To register to vote, a resident must complete a Voter Registration Form and return it to the Board of Elections office. There are several ways to obtain the form:
- Call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1625 to request an application
- Visit the Board of Elections office at 23250 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650
- Pickup an application at the County Libraries, MVA, Post Offices
- Download a Voter Registration Application Form by visiting the Maryland State Board of Elections website.
- Complete an Online Voter Registration Application by going to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.
For more information, please visit our webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/ or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625.