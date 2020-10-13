LEONARDTOWN, MD – Today, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, is the last day for voter registration. To register to vote, a resident must complete a Voter Registration Form and return it to the Board of Elections office. There are several ways to obtain the form:

Call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1625 to request an application

Visit the Board of Elections office at 23250 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Pickup an application at the County Libraries, MVA, Post Offices

Download a Voter Registration Application Form by visiting the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Complete an Online Voter Registration Application by going to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

For more information, please visit our webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/ or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625.

