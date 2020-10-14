Atlantic Tractor announced on October 9, 2020, that it will be opening a new location in the spring of 2021 in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

As the new authorized John Deere dealership in the area, Atlantic Tractor of Mechanicsville will provide the agricultural, commercial, homeowner, and compact construction equipment solutions from John Deere, Frontier, Honda, and Stihl to the Southern Maryland counties of St. Mary’s Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s.

“Atlantic Tractor has been serving many of the agricultural customers in this area for years now, so it seemed only natural that we move into supporting homeowners, commercial landscapers and construction businesses with equipment, parts and service solutions as well,” Atlantic Tractor CEO, Mel Goldsmith stated. “This additional location will allow us to better serve our existing customers in the area as well as provide new customers with quality equipment and the exceptional customer service that Atlantic Tractor is known for.”

Atlantic Tractor will be utilizing the Mechanicsville Building Supply location at 28155 Three Notch Road. Over the next few months, the buildings and property will be transformed into a 21-century John Deere equipment dealership that will provide sales and aftermarket solutions to the Southern Maryland communities.

Atlantic Tractor, LLC, the MidAtlantic’s largest John Deere Dealership, is a multi-store dealership with locations throughout Maryland and Delaware as well as southeastern Pennsylvania. Atlantic Tractor offers sales, parts, and service for lawn and garden, commercial, compact construction, and agricultural equipment. Visit us at WWW.ATLANTICTRACTOR.NET.

