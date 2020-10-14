La Plata, MD- The Board of Education of Charles County at its Oct. 13 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. Each school principal annually selects one student for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in one of three focal areas: academic achievement, career readiness, or personal responsibility.

The school closures in March 2020 caused CCPS to postpone student and staff recognitions during Board meetings until this month. Safety guidelines currently in place due to COVID-19 changed student and staff recognitions at Board meetings to a virtual format. The recognition ceremony featured video announcements by school principals, who introduced and recognized their selected student honoree.

Honored this month were Carsyn Martin, Elanza Rorie, Molly Sibley, Callie Toye, and Hudson Wright.

Carsyn Martin

Martin is an eighth-grader at Matthew Henson Middle School. She was selected for recognition by Henson Principal Christina Caballero for accomplishments in academic achievement. She has a 4.0 GPA and scores in the top 10 percent among her peers on county assessments. Martin is a part of the Henson band and has participated in All-County Chorus. In addition to her love for performing arts, Martin also enjoys taking part in extracurricular activities at school such as Destination Imagination (DI), Vex Robotics, Lego Robotics, and the National Engineering Design Competition. Additionally, she volunteers at a local soup kitchen.

Elanza Rorie

Rorie is a fifth-grader at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School. She was honored by her principal, Orlena Whatley, in the area of academic achievement. She is a straight-A student and named to the Principal’s Honor Roll each year. Her teacher describes her as the “true definition of a student leader.” Rorie actively participates in class and is eager to learn. Throughout her academic career at Dr. Mudd, Rorie has received several awards and recognitions, including achievements in computer science, physical education, personal responsibility, and the school science fair. She is a member of the school DI team and Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA). Outside of school, Rorie enjoys playing soccer, flag football, and competitive figure skating.

Molly Sibley

Sibley is a fifth-grader at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School. She was honored by Jenifer Principal Kevin Jackson as an exemplary student in the area of academic achievement. Sibley reads above grade level and receives gifted services in both reading and math. She earns straight As and is a role model in the area of personal responsibility. Sibley is part of the Jenifer orchestra and a member of the school math team. Her fourth-grade teacher describes Sibley as a “great teammate and leader in the classroom.” She shows what it takes to be successful both in the classroom and in the virtual learning environment.

Callie Toye

Toye is a fifth-grader at William B. Wade Elementary School. Wade Principal William Miller chose Toye as an exemplary student in the area of career readiness. Toye has attended Wade since kindergarten and is well known among teachers as a dedicated student. She is consistently named to the school honor roll and is described as a role model by her former teachers. Toye loves to read mystery novels, solve math problems, and help others in need. She is a member of the Wade Math Counts team and is learning to play the violin. Outside of school, Toye loves to be outside to ride her bike and skateboard. She is creative and loves to design different hairstyles. Toye has expressed an interest in becoming a barber or stylist.

Hudson Wright

Wright is a senior at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center and is enrolled in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) program. Stethem Principal Curry Werkheiser chose Wright as his exemplary student honoree in the area of personal responsibility. Wright inspires his peers in the HVAC program because he demonstrates an outstanding work ethic and ability to overcome challenges. Wright attends Stethem for the HVAC program and attends La Plata High School for his core classes. He is a three-season athlete, participating in cross country track, the swim team, and lacrosse. When schools closed in March, Wright continued to work on his HVAC certifications. He was the only student to achieve a universal certification on the HVAC test passing core, type I, type II, and Type III. After he received his certifications, Wright was hired by a local union contractor in the HVAC field.

The Board each month honors CCPS students and staff members selected by their principal for recognition.

