Hollywood, MD- 2020 has been a year of change for everyone, and since we are unable to hold our Ghosts of Sotterley event due to COVID, we are making certain that fall activities and ghostly fun are still to be had at Sotterley! Two weekends of fun will be taking place, with both in-person and virtual offerings!

On the weekends of October 23 – 25, and October 30 -November 1, Sotterley will have two weekends of family and ghostly fun. First, join us at Sotterley for “Ghostly Days,” during our normal visitation hours each Friday through Sunday to enjoy the beautiful site with some added family fun.

Kids (and adults!) are encouraged to wear their costumes, and there will be a scavenger hunt that takes you around the site. Fill in your sheet and then turn it in for a bag of treats before you leave! Take a photo of yourself in costume and link it to Sotterley’s Facebook page while you are here – you will then be entered into a contest to win a prize. There will be a haybale kid’s area on the front field plus farm equipment will be on display. Normal visitation fees apply. In addition, you can buy a pumpkin grown in Sotterley’s own pumpkin patch! Pick your own pumpkin in the field, then pay for it in the Visitor Center.

And for those of you who miss the ghostly fun of our annual Ghosts of Sotterley event, join us for “HAUNTED NIGHTS” – four Virtual spooky stories created by some of your favorite Ghosts of Sotterley actors! On each of the Friday and Saturday evenings of both weekends (October 23, 24, 30 & 31), we will post a video of a ghostly story on Sotterley’s Facebook, our website, and YouTube channel. Four evenings with four different stories of Twisted Tall Tales of Southern Maryland – bringing a little of our Ghosts of Sotterley into your home.

While there will be no cost to view these videos, in a year when Sotterley has been unable to hold any of its normal fundraisers, please know that we will gratefully accept on-line donations or would love to welcome you as a new member!

For more information visit www.sotterley.org, Sotterley’s Facebook page, or call 301-373-2280

