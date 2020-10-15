Support Local Journalism

Meet Bugle,  A friendly older gentleman who enjoys long leisurely walks, anything food related, and a comfy spot on the couch.In his foster home, Bugle has gotten along well with his foster brother and is fine with the cat too.

Bugle likes going for walks and then curling up to nap on a soft bed.
He is a good-natured beagle that would be a great companion for someone looking for a laid back, older dog.

Bugle is about 11 years old now and all of 27 pounds.
He has been microchipped, neutered, his vaccinations are current and he is on monthly Heartgard!

If you are interested in Bugle or maybe learning more about another senior beagle please message: icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You will find many beagles in need on our web site at http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

