Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice was the grateful recipient of a $670 donation from Wear Your Spirit Warehouse. The donation was from the Here for Good campaign that raised funds for community businesses and organizations through t-shirt, sweatshirt, and water bottle sales.

Brother Ken Taylor from St. Nicholas Lutheran Church and his congregation decided to donate the proceeds of their sales to Calvert Hospice. We are so thankful for the efforts of both Wear Your Spirit Warehouse and St. Nicholas Lutheran Church and for the generosity of everyone who participated in this campaign on our behalf!

Pictured L to R: Brother Ken Taylor, Pastor of St. Nicholas Lutheran Church; Tanea Granlund, Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice; Jean Fleming, Executive Director for Calvert Hospice; Ali Banholzer, Owner, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse

